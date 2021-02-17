Watch VideoTexas' governor is telling reporters natural gas is starting to freeze in pipelines delivering crucial fuel to power plants. That could worsen a crisis that's already life-or-death for millions without power.Full Article
Millions Desperate As Cold Exposes Power Grid Vulnerabilities
'A complete bungle:' Texas' energy pride goes out with cold
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anger over Texas' power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted Tuesday as millions of..
