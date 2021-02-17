No, frozen wind turbines aren't to blame for Texas' power outages
Published
Lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans...Full Article
Published
Lost wind power makes up only a fraction of the reduction in power generating capacity that has brought outages to millions of Texans...Full Article
Wind chills below zero from a nor’easter have hit much of the country. President Biden’s push to go Green at any cost would..