Trump declares war on McConnell
Published
Trump's attack comes as the Senate GOP leader has publicly accused the former president of bearing responsibility for the deadly Capitol riot.Full Article
Published
Trump's attack comes as the Senate GOP leader has publicly accused the former president of bearing responsibility for the deadly Capitol riot.Full Article
CNN’s Alice Stewart and Ana Navarro discuss Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rebuke of former President Donald..
Despite voting to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 riot, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell..