Restaurants in USA may start selling alcohol drinks to go to survive

Bars and restaurants in Florida, USA, may soon be allowed to sell take-away alcoholic drinks. Moreover, drivers will be allowed to drive home with sealed alcoholic drinks as part of this 'to go' service, mypanhandle.com website reports. Such an option may soon become reality in USA's Florida in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to help local businesses. It is believed that once implemented, the service will become permanent. Restaurants will thus be allowed to include alcoholic drinks into their take-away menus. The proposal was supported by the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. However, motorists will be able to take away strong drinks in individual containers that will not be larger than 32 ounces. In addition, motorists will have to place the purchased drinks in locked compartments, vehicle trunks or in areas behind the last upright seats in vehicles.According to Senator Joe Gruters, the initiative will allow restaurants not only to survive but try to make a profit. At the same time, Senator Lauren Book is concerned whether mixed drinks should be allowed for take-away menus. She also demands a "thoughtful approach" should be taken to ensure that individuals ordering and picking up their drinks are of legal age.