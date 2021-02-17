Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, 99, hospitalised
The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked unaided into the private King Edward VII Hospital in London after feeling unwell.Full Article
Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital "as a precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital.