No Defense Agreement During Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka Visit

No Defense Agreement During Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka Visit

Eurasia Review

Published

Apparently in deference to India's sensibilities, Sri Lanka will not sign any defense agreement with Pakistan during the visit of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Colombo later this month.     

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will not be signing any defense agreement during the visit of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran...

Full Article