No Defense Agreement During Imran Khan’s Sri Lanka Visit

Apparently in deference to India's sensibilities, Sri Lanka will not sign any defense agreement with Pakistan during the visit of the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Colombo later this month.
