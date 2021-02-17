Conservative Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70

Watch VideoInfluential radio host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. The 70-year-old was a pioneer for his brand of conservative talk radio and a polarizing force in American politics.
"We make the complex understandable, and we do it in a way that makes you love your country, not hate it," said...
