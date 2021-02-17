Fact check: Renewable energy is not to blame for the Texas energy crisis
Published
Natural gas, the state's dominant energy source, has provided drastically less energy than expected, according to experts and industry data.Full Article
Published
Natural gas, the state's dominant energy source, has provided drastically less energy than expected, according to experts and industry data.Full Article
CNN’s Brianna Keilar corrects Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he blamed renewable energy for power shortages during a..
WASHINGTON — A devastating