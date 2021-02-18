The Queen Victoria Market in Australia’s second largest city, Melbourne, is usually a thriving affair. Like any ancient agora, people travel to meet there, purchase fresh produce, and natter. The fruit and vegetable vendors are all colour, a profusion of smells and noise. The meat market heaves with patrons keen to snap...Full Article
Snap Decisions: Victoria’s Third Lockdown – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Victoria records one new locally-acquired coronavirus case on third day of snap lockdown
It is too early to tell whether Victoria's "circuit breaker" lockdown has brought the Holiday Inn hotel cluster into line, Health..
SBS