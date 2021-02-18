Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slammed Facebook's decision to remove Australian news from the social media network.Full Article
Australia Treasurer Slams Facebook for Banning All News Media Sharing
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Facebook Blocks All News Sharing on Its Platforms in Australia
MacRumours.com
Facebook has followed through on its threat to ban users from sharing news on its platform in Australia, in response to proposed..
-
EXPLAINER: What's up between Google, Facebook and Australia?
SeattlePI.com
-
EXPLAINER: What's up between Google, Facebook and Australia?
SeattlePI.com
-
In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
SeattlePI.com
-
In shock move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Australia slams 'heavy-handed' Facebook news blackout
IndiaTimes
Australia's government said Thursday that Facebook was "heavy-handed" and "wrong" for introducing an unprecedented local ban on..
-
'Facebook was wrong': Australia's treasurer slams social media giant's move to block news
Upworthy
-
‘Wrong, unnecessary and heavy-handed’: Treasurer slams Facebook’s news restrictions
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Facebook blocks Australians from accessing news on platform
SeattlePI.com
-
Facebook blocks Australians from accessing news on platform
SeattlePI.com