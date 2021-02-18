Texas power outages fall below 1 million as winter storm blamed for over 30 deaths
Power outages in Texas dropped below 1 million on Thursday morning for the first time in four days, but millions were still without safe...Full Article
Austin, Texas residents in their vehicles were seen in long lines outside a Chick-fil-A store near the Otis Hotel amid continuing..
About 2.7 million Texans are still without power following an arctic blast in the area earlier this week