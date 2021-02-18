Romney explains impeachment vote, calls on senators to affirm Biden won
Published
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) released a statement Thursday explaining his vote to convict former President Trump for inciting the Jan.Full Article
Published
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) released a statement Thursday explaining his vote to convict former President Trump for inciting the Jan.Full Article
By Ken Bredemeier
State and local Republican groups in the United States are rebuking national lawmakers from their own..
Now that U.S. President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time, the Senate will hold a very different trial than the..