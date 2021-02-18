The largest, most advanced rover NASA has sent to another world touched down on Mars Thursday, after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles (472 million kilometers). Confirmation of the successful touchdown was announced in mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California at 3:55 p.m. EST...Full Article
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Safely Lands On Red Planet
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NASA's Perseverance Rover Successfully Lands On Mars
CBS4 Miami
CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the historic mission. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3k7MVTZ
Nasa’s Mars Perseverance rover lands on the red planet
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Perseverance: NASA Rover Lands On Mars
ODN
NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully landed on the surface of Mars.
The six-wheeled vehicle’s mission is to..
-
What Perseverance, NASA’s New Mars Rover, Will Be Doing in its Years on the Red Planet
TIME
-
'Building blocks of life exist' on Mars, former NASA administrator confirms
FOXNews.com
-
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars to Renew Search for Extinct Life
NYTimes.com
-
Perseverance Probe Successfully Lands on Mars
VOA News