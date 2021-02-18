Gov. Greg Abbott calls for changes at ERCOT after Texas storm
Published
Abbott also blasted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for its handling of the recent winter storm.Full Article
Published
Abbott also blasted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for its handling of the recent winter storm.Full Article
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on power and winter weather response.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on the state legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) after..