Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors
Published
The war between former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is likely to turn into a battle over money as...Full Article
Published
The war between former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is likely to turn into a battle over money as...Full Article
By Patsy Widakuswara
Enduring Republican support for former President Donald Trump, even after the Capitol insurrection..
Republicans need to pick up only one seat in next year's midterms to win back the majority, but the GOP could be mired in a..