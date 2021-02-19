Facebook ‘Unfriends’ Australia: Uproar As News Pages Go Dark

(EurActiv) -- Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday (18 February) after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news.
Facebook wiped out pages from Australian state governments and charities as well...
(EurActiv) -- Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday (18 February) after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news.