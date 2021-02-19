Keith Gill Defends GameStop Posts During Hearing

Keith Gill Defends GameStop Posts During Hearing

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe much-anticipated GameStop hearing went on for hours, with lots of confrontation between the witnesses and the dozens of committee members, and the day trader behind the Reddit-fueled GameStop craze firing back. 

“The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is...

Full Article