Allegations of shackled students and gang rape inside China's detention camps
Published
On the first day of her new teaching job at a Chinese government-run detention center in Xinjiang, Qelbinur Sidik said she saw two...Full Article
Published
On the first day of her new teaching job at a Chinese government-run detention center in Xinjiang, Qelbinur Sidik said she saw two...Full Article
A former teacher and ex-detainee alleges gang rape and torture of women inside China’s vast network of detention camps. CNN’s..