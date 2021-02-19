Scientists have cloned the first U.S. endangered species, a black-footed ferret duplicated from the genes of an animal that died over 30 years ago.The slinky predator named Elizabeth Ann, born Dec. 10 and announced Thursday, is...Full Article
Scientists clone the first US endangered species, a ferret called Elizabeth Ann
