4 Chinese soldiers died in bloody India border clash last year, China reveals
Published
China has revealed that four of its People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were killed during a bloody hand-to-hand battle with Indian...Full Article
Published
China has revealed that four of its People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were killed during a bloody hand-to-hand battle with Indian...Full Article
The names of soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley fighting People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops on June 15 last year..