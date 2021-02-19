Running out of water, searching for food: These are the stories of the Texas storm
As winter storms and freezing temperatures continue to wreak havoc across Texas, many are having to fight for survival.Full Article
Houston area residents are reporting exorbitant prices of food, water, and hotel rooms while the state continues to deal with..
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism on Thursday over a holiday jaunt he took to the Mexican resort city of Cancun..