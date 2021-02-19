UK Supreme Court rules that Uber drivers are 'workers,' not independent contractors
Published
The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Uber must classify its drivers as workers and not independent contractors, a decision that could...Full Article
Published
The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Uber must classify its drivers as workers and not independent contractors, a decision that could...Full Article
Supreme Court justices have ruled against Uber and said that drivers should be classed as workers.Seven justices ruled on the..
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers" and not self employed, in a..