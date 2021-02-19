American state moves to Cancun to care for its freezing citizens

People need the state in difficult times. The state should not corrupt people dropping cash on their heads from helicopters. The purpose of the state is to provide protection from an external enemy, support disabled individuals, provide electricity and heating, redistribute income. The United States has failed this test as a state. US citizens ask other countries for help Employees of the US Embassy in Moscow asked the authorities to be vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine due to the shortage of supplies of US-made vaccines from the United States, The Washington Post reported Thursday, February 18. The diplomats, who wished to remain anonymous, said that their request was due to the fact that the American state did not even promise them vaccinations in the near future, the newspaper wrote. Further, the newspaper summarized this "experience" and said that it goes about not only about US officials working in Moscow, but also about employees of other US diplomatic missions, who work in the countries with poor medical infrastructure and a high level of coronavirus infection.As many as 13 foreign governments already suggested American officials working in those countries should be vaccinated with a vaccine purchased from the United States, The Washington Post wrote.A US diplomat working in the Middle East lamented that it was awkward for the wealthiest country in the world to ask charity from other countries. The American state is not busy with its own citizens The Americans will have to overcome this "awkwardness", because the American state has been busy with the struggle for power and corporate profits for many years, neglecting the problems of its citizens. To keep citizens calm and carry on, the US state has been printing trillions of dollars thereby laying a mine under its own economy. Sooner or later, the enormous public debt will trigger default, while the excess in money supply will cause the stock market to collapse, and this speculative market serves as the basis for the Western economy.