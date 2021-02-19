US officially rejoins Paris Climate Accord
Published
The US officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord on Friday — almost a month after President Biden declared that the US again accepted...Full Article
Published
The US officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord on Friday — almost a month after President Biden declared that the US again accepted...Full Article
Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced Friday that the United States formally rejoined the Paris climate agreement, arguing it..
On his first day as president, Joe Biden signed a letter of acceptance that set in motion the 30-day process for the United States..