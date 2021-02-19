Elon Musk explains Tesla's $1.5B bitcoin buy
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said the inability to receive a return on his company’s cash was behind the decision to buy bitcoin.Full Article
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high early Friday after Tesla chief Elon Musk called the cryptocurrency “less dumb” than cash. The..
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin..