Florida Lawmaker Hand-Picked People On Vaccine Lottery List

Watch VideoLots of lawmakers are angering constituents during the pandemic. Not just big state governors or senators, but in the minor leagues, too. Like in Florida, where a county commissioner is taking heat for what some call a "VIP vaccination list."
Vannessa Baugh admits she bypassed the lottery system and handpicked...
