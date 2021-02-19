White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7
The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday,...Full Article
The G-7 is unlikely to invite Russia to become the G-8 any time soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.
The U.S. will use a NATO summit this week to emphasize Washington's sharp departure from the stance of the Trump administration...