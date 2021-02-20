Texas weather, power outage and water news: Live updates
Published
An unprecedented winter storm left four million people without power across Texas this week, and put nearly half of the state's...Full Article
Published
An unprecedented winter storm left four million people without power across Texas this week, and put nearly half of the state's...Full Article
Power is slowly being restored to the Lone Star state, but millions of Texans are still days away from having safe drinking water.
If the situation becomes too dangerous forcing you to evacuate, communities often provide centers with power stations for you to..