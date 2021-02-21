Former Texas GOP rep: Trump should hold very little or no role in Republican Party
Published
Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said Sunday that the GOP should have little if anything to do with former President Trump following the...Full Article
Published
Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) said Sunday that the GOP should have little if anything to do with former President Trump following the...Full Article
Republican lawmaker Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is facing backlash from his Ohio district for his vote to impeach former President Trump..
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) calls out the three GOP senators who met with former President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team..