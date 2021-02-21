Iran Says It Will Raise Enriched Uranium Stockpile

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reminded the US and the three EU parties to the 2015 nuclear deal that the remedial actions against their failure to honor the accord entail a rise in Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.
