Boris Johnson set to take England out of lockdown
Published
Boris Johnson is set to announce his long-awaited roadmap for taking England out of lockdown, British government officials confirmed to...Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson is set to announce his long-awaited roadmap for taking England out of lockdown, British government officials confirmed to...Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to set out a roadmap to ease England out of its third coronavirus lockdown. Mr Johnson says..
The Prime Minister will lay out guidelines for schools and outdoor socialising in England by Easter - setting the pattern for..