Boeing 777 planes grounded in Japan and US after mid-air engine fire incident
Published
US airline safety regulator investigates Boeing fleet after engine on flight 328 catching fire and falling apart over Colorado neighbourhood.Full Article
Published
US airline safety regulator investigates Boeing fleet after engine on flight 328 catching fire and falling apart over Colorado neighbourhood.Full Article
Image: Hayden Smith / speedbird5280 (Instagram)
Airlines in Japan and the US have grounded dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft..
CNN is reporting that the Japanese government has ordered its domestic airlines to ground all Boeing 777 planes, in response to an..