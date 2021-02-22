Troy Aikman surprise added to Deion Sanders' unique coaching debut
Published
Having his belongings stolen was not the only surprise Deion Sanders got during his coaching debut at Jackson State. The other one was...Full Article
Published
Having his belongings stolen was not the only surprise Deion Sanders got during his coaching debut at Jackson State. The other one was...Full Article
The Hall of Fame quarterback was in Jackson to watch Tigers' season opener
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman surprised former teammate Deion Sanders before Sanders' first game as Jackson State's..