Equality Act Is Anti-Christian – OpEd

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Equality Act is "about ending discrimination"; President Joe Biden agrees. That may be its intent, but its effect is to promote the most comprehensive assault on Christianity ever written into law.
This explains why the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has been fighting...
