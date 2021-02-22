NASA reveals “awe-inspiring” video of Perseverance Rover’s Mars landing
Published
Nasa has revealed video from its Mars landing, showing the Perseverance rover’s arrival at the red planet.Full Article
Published
Nasa has revealed video from its Mars landing, showing the Perseverance rover’s arrival at the red planet.Full Article
NASA released the first video showing the Perseverance rover landing on the surface of Mars.
NASA on Monday released the first video ever of its rover Perseverance landing on the surface of Mars.