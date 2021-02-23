Spain: Fitur To Be First Major Experience Of Safe International Mobility

All public authorities will unite to hold the trade fair in May, which seeks to relaunch tourism with an emphasis on safe travel. Fitur will be a global showcase to analyse such initiatives as health passports, tourist corridors and diagnostic testing at origin and destination.
Fitur 2021, in its special edition entitled...
