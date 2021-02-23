More Myanmar protests follow strike, foreign concerns

Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of the country's biggest city on Tuesday, a day after a call for a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. ​​Numbers were down from Monday's massive crowds, but around 1,000 people in Yangon had gathered by mid-morning at the city's Hledan Center, a major meeting point for protesters, with other groups assembling at other venues.