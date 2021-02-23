More Myanmar protests follow strike, foreign concerns

More Myanmar protests follow strike, foreign concerns

Protesters against the military's seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of the country's biggest city on Tuesday, a day after a call for a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. ​​Numbers were down from Monday's massive crowds, but around 1,000 people in Yangon had gathered by mid-morning at the city's Hledan Center, a major meeting point for protesters, with other groups assembling at other venues.

