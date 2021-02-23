Report Faults Officers For Elijah McClain's Death

Watch VideoAn investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain says Aurora police did not handle the situation correctly, and they never should've stopped him in the first place.
The report says officers' statements to investigators made McClain seem violent and aggressive. But body camera footage paints a completely...
