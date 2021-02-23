Tiger Woods in surgery after vehicle rolls over in crash
Tiger Woods has been hospitalized and is in surgery after suffering multiple leg injuries following a Tuesday morning car crash.Full Article
Fire crews had to use "jaws of life" cutting equipment to remove Woods from the wreckage of the vehicle.
The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.