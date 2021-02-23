Tiger Woods Injured in Single Car Crash in L.A., Extracted with Jaws of Life
Published
Tiger Woods was involved in a bad car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning -- with officials requiring the jaws of life...Full Article
Published
Tiger Woods was involved in a bad car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning -- with officials requiring the jaws of life...Full Article
The golf legend had to be removed from the vehicle with the jaws of life, authorities said. Jasmine Viel reports.
Mr. Woods was pulled from the wreck by firefighters and paramedics using the “jaws of life,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s..