Navy Veteran Told Police Who Knelt On His Neck: 'Please Don't Kill Me'

Watch VideoIn California, 30-year-old Navy veteran Angelo Quinto's handcuffed body lies lifeless in a pool of blood. In the video of the incident, his mother begs the officers and paramedics to get him the medical help he needs.
"There's no good reason why he is not alive today," said Isabella Collins, sister of Quinto....
Watch VideoIn California, 30-year-old Navy veteran Angelo Quinto's handcuffed body lies lifeless in a pool of blood. In the video of the incident, his mother begs the officers and paramedics to get him the medical help he needs.