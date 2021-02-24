Agile Underwater Glider Could Quietly Survey The Seas

Agile Underwater Glider Could Quietly Survey The Seas

Eurasia Review

Published

Autonomous underwater vehicles have become versatile tools for exploring the seas. But they can be disruptive to the environment or have trouble traveling through confined spaces.

Purdue University researchers are studying an alternative: highly maneuverable, low-cost underwater gliders that operate silently. Components and...

Full Article