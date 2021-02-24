No charges filed against Rochester police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude
Published
Charges will not be filed in the death of Daniel Prude, who was seen on police body camera footage being pinned to the ground with a...Full Article
Published
Charges will not be filed in the death of Daniel Prude, who was seen on police body camera footage being pinned to the ground with a...Full Article
The officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not be charged.
Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, right, and his son Armin, stand with a picture of Daniel Prude in Rochester, in..