Donald Trump Jr. deposed by DC attorney general as part of inaugural funds lawsuit
Published
Donald Trump Jr. was deposed as part of the Washington, DC, attorney general's lawsuit alleging the misuse of Trump inaugural funds,...Full Article
Published
Donald Trump Jr. was deposed as part of the Washington, DC, attorney general's lawsuit alleging the misuse of Trump inaugural funds,...Full Article
The DC attorney general’s office has notified President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., that it would like to interview..