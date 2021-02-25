President Biden At Signing Of Executive Order On Supply Chains – Transcript

Good afternoon. The Vice President and I had a very productive meeting with a bipartisan group of senators and House members to address an issue of both concern to our economic security, as well as our national security: the resilience and reliability of our critical supply chains.
This is a critical area where Republicans...
