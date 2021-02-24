Tom Holland Says His Spider-Man Contract Is Up After Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland's Spider-Man contract is up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he's not necessarily itching to leave the franchise just yet.Full Article
Spider-Man 3 - Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) - The official title for Spider-Man 3 has finally been revealed.
Release..
The next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will be out only in theaters on..