German man charged with giving Bundestag floor plans to Russian intelligence
Published
German federal prosecutors have charged a German citizen with espionage, saying he passed floor plans of the Bundestag parliament...Full Article
Published
German federal prosecutors have charged a German citizen with espionage, saying he passed floor plans of the Bundestag parliament...Full Article
A German man has been charged with espionage for allegedly passing information on properties used by the German parliament to..