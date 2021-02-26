Senate parliamentarian rules against including minimum wage in Covid relief bill
Published
The Senate parliamentarian has ruled against including the increase in the minimum wage in the Covid relief bill.Full Article
Published
The Senate parliamentarian has ruled against including the increase in the minimum wage in the Covid relief bill.Full Article
The Senate parliamentarian has ruled against including the increase in the minimum wage in the Covid-19 relief bill, an aide..
Progressives who have been pushing for the $15 minimum wage viewed the COVID relief bill as their best chance to raise pay for..