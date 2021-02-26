Michael Somare, a pivotal figure in Papua New Guinea's independence and the South Pacific island nation's first prime minister, has died. He was 84.Somare was Papua New Guinea's longest-serving leader after it became independent...Full Article
Michael Somare Papua New Guinea's first Prime Minister dies
Mr. Somare was Papua New Guinea’s longest-serving leader after it became independent of Australia in 1975.