ISIS bride Shamima Begum not allowed to return to UK , Supreme Court rules
Published
ISIS bride Shamima Begum had her British citizenship revoked in 2019 after she was deemed a national security risk. She fled east London...Full Article
Published
ISIS bride Shamima Begum had her British citizenship revoked in 2019 after she was deemed a national security risk. She fled east London...Full Article
The Supreme Court has ruled that IS bride Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK.
IS bride Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK to fight a decision to strip her of British citizenship, the..